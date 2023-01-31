Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo fined GH₵2k for charging at referee in November

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has fined Asante Kotoko's head coach, Seydou Zerbo GHS 2,000 after he admitted to a misbehavior allegation.

On November 3, 2022, during his team's away encounter against Bechem United on matchday 2 of the 2022–23 Ghana Premier League, the Burkinabe was videotaped charging at the referees and making threatening gestures.



Zerbo’s gesture was found to be in violation of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations – because it was considered “likely to bring the game into disrepute.”



The Kotoko coach responded by entering a guilty plea and providing the following reason for alleviation: “At the end of the game, the coach being dissatisfied with the performance of the referee, confronted him in a manner that wasn’t aggressive as it has been portrayed.

"The club does not allow any form of gestures against match officials, hence the club took steps in educating the coach on such act.



"The club, therefore, pleaded with the Committee to consider him as a first-time offender and to assure the Association that the Club will continue to educate both players and technical team members on positive ways of reacting during matches.”



Seydou Zerbo's appeal for atonement was noted by the Disciplinary Committee, but they penalized him GH₵2,000 and warned him that “any future misconduct may result in a more severe punishment.”