Kotoko legend Opoku Nti chooses between Danlad Ibrahim and Frederick Asare

Frederick Asare and Danlad Ibrahim

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has chosen Danlad Ibrahim as a better goalkeeper than Frederick Asare.

There has been much discussion on who of the two young goalkeepers is most suited to be Kotoko's first choice.



According to Opoku Nti, Danlad's experience puts him ahead of Asare and entreated people not to compare the two.



“Experience wise Danlad is there. It’s too early to do such comparisons. Sometimes you people do propaganda too much."



“I still think Danlad has something more than Frederick Asare. Although every goalkeeper can make a mistake I still think Danlad Ibrahim is more mature. I believe Danlad has more pedigree,” Opoku Nti said in an interview with Oyerepa Sports.

Danlad Ibrahim, 20, who graduated from the Asante Kotoko Academy in 2017 assumed the first choice in 2022 following the departure of Razak Abalora.



He has played all levels for the national team bar the Black Stars where he is yet to make his debut despite numerous call-ups. While Frederick Asare, 23, joined Kotoko at the start of the 2022/2023 season from Accra Lions.



EE/KPE