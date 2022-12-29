Kotoko likely to part ways with Andrews Appau

Asante Kotoko defender, Andrews Appau

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are contemplating parting ways with defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau who has failed to impress at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, according to Accra-based Asempa FM.

Appau, 20, joined the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal in October 2020 from Division One League side Tano Bofoakwa.



However, the center-back has failed to impress, playing only 28 times in two and a half seasons.

According to sources in Kumasi, what even escalated the situation was his performance against Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 9 game in Kumasi.



He was replaced as early as the 36th minute when Kotoko conceded the first goal and had to labour to 2-1 from behind.