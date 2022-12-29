0
Kotoko likely to part ways with Andrews Appau

Asante Kotoko Defender, Andrews Appau Asante Kotoko defender, Andrews Appau

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are contemplating parting ways with defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau who has failed to impress at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, according to Accra-based Asempa FM.

Appau, 20, joined the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal in October 2020 from Division One League side Tano Bofoakwa.

However, the center-back has failed to impress, playing only 28 times in two and a half seasons.

According to sources in Kumasi, what even escalated the situation was his performance against Berekum Chelsea in the matchday 9 game in Kumasi.

He was replaced as early as the 36th minute when Kotoko conceded the first goal and had to labour to 2-1 from behind.

