Kudus Mohammed 'could feature' against Willem ll on Wednesday - Ajax manager

Ajax boss, Erik ten Hag has hinted that Mohammed Kudus could make a return on Wednesday against Willem ll.
The 20-year-old Ghana international has been out of action for the past three months after picking up an injury in his Champions League debut against Liverpool.
Kudus has started training with the club last week.
The former FC Nordsjaelland forward was expected to sit out for the rest of the season.
Ten Hag speaking after their 4-2 win against ADO Den Haag hinted Kudus will be accessed before the game on Wednesday.
"Perhaps Kudus, but we have to look at that in the coming days", Ten Hag responds at the press conference when asked whether any players will play on Wednesday.
He has scored once and provided three assists in four competitive appearances.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Daniel Amartey makes injury return for Leicester City
- Nana Ampomah nets first Royal Antwerp goal in win over Waasland Beveren
- Leicester City fans delighted to see birthday boy Daniel Amartey make injury return
- Kwadwo Asamoah hints of a return to the Ghana Premier League
- Thomas Partey is the anchor of Arsenal's team - Aston Villa U23 coach
- Read all related articles