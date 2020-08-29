Kudus Mohammed pays tribute to late 'Black Panther' Star after netting debut Ajax Goal

Click for Market Deals →
Young and immensely talented Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has netted his first goal for AFC Ajax while also paying tribute to the late Black American actor Chadwick Birdman; who passed on early Saturday Morning after losing a 4 year battle with colon cancer.
Kudus joined the Dutch giants during the summer transfer window and has already made his bow for the side in earlier pre-season encounters.
He netted in their pre-season friendly encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt as Ajax won 2-1 played on Saturday August 29.
Kudus netted in the 47th minute as he connected to a back heel from a teammate after coming on in the second half for Burkinabe Lacina Traore.
Kudus, a big fan of the late Black Panther star actor Chadwick Boseman paid tribute to the late actor by doing the Wakanda salute during his celebration.
Watch Kudus’ goal and celebration in the link below:
Welcome to the club, Mo! ??#ajafra #PreSeason pic.twitter.com/cIk4NKaK4a— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 29, 2020
