Kudus Mohammed ranked among top five U-23 dribblers in the world

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed celebrating his goal with Timber

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has been ranked among the top five Under-23 dribblers in the world by CIES Football.

The 22-year-old was ranked fourth-best dribbler among under-23 players in the top 35 leagues in the world.



Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior, Santos' Angelo Gabriel, Bayern Munich's Jama Musiala, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes, complete the top five.



Although Kudus placed fourth on the list, he has the highest successful dribbles with a 76.9% success rate.



The Ajax man has been on the sideline for almost a month due to a hamstring injury. He has resumed training and looks forward to making his injury return in Ajax's game against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Kudus Mohammed has been Ajax's main man this season, amassing 18 goals and providing 5 assists in 34 games in all competitions.









EE/KPE