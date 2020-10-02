Kudus becomes third Ghana player to suffer injury ahead of Mali, Qatar friendlies

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax Amsterdam sensation Mohammed Kudus becomes the latest Black Stars player to be doubtful for the two international friendlies this month.

The Black Stars will square off against Mali and Qatar on 9 and October respectively in Antalya, Turkey.



Kudus suffered an injury during training on Thursday ahead of this weekend's league fixture.



The extent of the 20-year-old's injury remains unclear but he is expected to be fit in time to be able to play for Ajax this weekend.



Kudus is the third player in CK Akonnor's squad to pick an injury ahead of the two friendlies.

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp missed their Premiership fixture last weekend due to an injury.



Newbie Alexander Djiku also suffered an injury last weekend when his side Racing Strasbourg faced AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1.



The trio are expected to be fit before the Black Stars take on Mali and Qatar next week.