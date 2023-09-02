1
Kudus fans unhappy with West Ham United's 5-minute debut for star boy

Mohamed Kudus 23 Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

Sat, 2 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international midfielder Mohammed Kudus made his debut for West Ham United in the Premier League as the Hammers faced off against Luton Town at the Kenilworth Road stadium.

However, the manner in which Kudus was introduced into the match triggered mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at his late cameo.

Kudus, who was signed by West Ham for a reported fee of £38 million, was brought off the bench in the 90th minute to play the final five minutes of the match, including additional time.

The official West Ham United Twitter page made the announcement of Kudus' inclusion in the match, sharing a picture of the Ghanaian midfielder during his brief time on the pitch.

This announcement generated a wave of comments from Kudus' fans, many of whom expressed frustration at the limited playing time he received, despite West Ham securing a 2-1 victory.

Some of the comments from disappointed fans included:

"I really sat to watch a West Ham match only to see my boy come on in the 90th minute. Gosh."

"Mo ye Mmoaa paaa @WestHam. What was he going to do in 5 minutes? We wanted to see him score on his debut, and now you've spoiled everything."

"I sat and watched 'Luton vs. West Ham' just to see the starboy play, and he only gets 5 minutes?"

"Nonsense! Why would you bring a player of Kudus' caliber on to play for just 5 minutes?"

"On a normal day, we don't watch your matches in Ghana, but we tuned in today because of our Star Man @KudusMohammed GH. A player of his caliber deserves more than 5 minutes."

"I only watched your game because of Kudus. I waited for 90 minutes before Kudus was introduced. It doesn't make sense. He should have stayed on the bench instead. He never has a bad day."













AM/SARA

