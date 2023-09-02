Kudus fans unhappy with West Ham United's 5-minute debut for star boy

Mohammed Kudus, Ghanaian international

Ghanaian international midfielder Mohammed Kudus made his debut for West Ham United in the Premier League as the Hammers faced off against Luton Town at the Kenilworth Road stadium.

However, the manner in which Kudus was introduced into the match triggered mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at his late cameo.



Kudus, who was signed by West Ham for a reported fee of £38 million, was brought off the bench in the 90th minute to play the final five minutes of the match, including additional time.



The official West Ham United Twitter page made the announcement of Kudus' inclusion in the match, sharing a picture of the Ghanaian midfielder during his brief time on the pitch.



This announcement generated a wave of comments from Kudus' fans, many of whom expressed frustration at the limited playing time he received, despite West Ham securing a 2-1 victory.



Some of the comments from disappointed fans included:



"I really sat to watch a West Ham match only to see my boy come on in the 90th minute. Gosh."



"Mo ye Mmoaa paaa @WestHam. What was he going to do in 5 minutes? We wanted to see him score on his debut, and now you've spoiled everything."



"I sat and watched 'Luton vs. West Ham' just to see the starboy play, and he only gets 5 minutes?"

"Nonsense! Why would you bring a player of Kudus' caliber on to play for just 5 minutes?"



"On a normal day, we don't watch your matches in Ghana, but we tuned in today because of our Star Man @KudusMohammed GH. A player of his caliber deserves more than 5 minutes."



"I only watched your game because of Kudus. I waited for 90 minutes before Kudus was introduced. It doesn't make sense. He should have stayed on the bench instead. He never has a bad day."





???? Mo makes his debut



???? 0-2 ⚒️ (90') pic.twitter.com/ThoMRn7JlE — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 1, 2023

I only watched your game because of Kudus. Waited for 90 mins before Kudus was introduced. It doesn't make sense, he should have stayed on bench instead. He never have a bad day. — Solo Concept Creations (@SolomosaicArt) September 2, 2023

On a normal day we don't watch your matches in ghana, we only watched today's game because of our Star Man @KudusMohammedGH. A player of his calibre doesn't deserve to play 5 minutes. — Levison (@TwoFemale_Girls) September 1, 2023

Nonsense u brought him on at dis time to come and do what defend???? — ???????????????? ???????????? (@NanaYaw02418477) September 1, 2023

On behalf of all Ghanaians, we’re disappointed in @WestHam you call that a debut. Unleashe the money you spent and make use of it. You don’t want the bad side of Ghanaians. You bring Danny Ings before Mo?! How?! — Flame Spear (@marvelme22) September 2, 2023

U guys are very f00lish team I don’t think kudus ll play 90 in this team, he ll always start from bench — KÆŸ (@pekay00) September 1, 2023

Massa on a normal day I won’t watch your match and it was only because of Kuduus that why I stayed that long watching your match only for you to let him 90th minute ???? — Bravies ???????? ???????? (@Bravies2) September 1, 2023

