Kudus inspires West Ham's comeback win with two assists against Burnley

West Ham player, Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased his exceptional talent in the Premier League, delivering two crucial assists that propelled West Ham United to a 2-1 comeback win over Burnley.

The clash took place at the Turf Moor Stadium, where Kudus earned a spot in the starting lineup.



The first half concluded without either team finding the back of the net, setting the stage for a second-half showdown.



However, a turning point occurred when Kudus conceded a soft penalty after the break, resulting in Burnley securing the lead with Jay Rodriguez confidently striking the ball into the net.



Undeterred, West Ham launched a comeback in the 86th minute, sparked by Kudus's solo effort.



The dynamic midfielder ventured into the opponent's box, delivering a precise short pass that unfortunately led to an own goal by Dara O’Shea, leveling the score.

With the game hanging in the balance, Kudus demonstrated his playmaking prowess once again in the 91st minute.



Delivering a skillful cross, he set up teammate Tomas Soucek, who capitalized on the opportunity and secured the winning goal for West Ham.



Completing the full 90 minutes on the pitch, Kudus not only showcased his individual brilliance but also played a pivotal role in both goals for his team.



The victory takes West Ham to the 9th position in the Premier League standings, sitting four points ahead of Chelsea and just one point behind 8th-placed Manchester United.



