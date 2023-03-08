0
Kudus wins Goal of the Month award for freekick he dedicated to Christian Atsu

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax player Mohammed Kudus has received the February 2023 Goal of the Month award for his strike in a Dutch Eredivisie match against Sparta Rotterdam on February 19.

Kudus scored his first-ever free-kick goal and celebrated by lifting his shirt to reveal a shirt with the inscription "Rest in Peace Atsu" in honour of the Christian Atsu who tragically passed away in Turkey.

Speaking about the goal and the award in a video posted on Ajax' social media pages, Kudus, who has been in fine form for the club, said:

"I will remember this trophy forever, every single time I saw this goal of the month (trophy) and I will remember the freekick definitely, the celebration is going to come in.

"So, this is going to be with me forever ... it is a special one for me personally."

Atsu was declared missing after the February 6 earthquake before his death was confirmed 12 days later when he was discovered under the rubble.

Kudus' solemn celebration was a touching tribute to his fellow Black Stars player, whose death left many heartbroken.

Atsu's body has since been flown back following which a one-week commemoration was held on March 4 ahead of the March 17 burial.



