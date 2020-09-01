Sports News

Kurt Okraku eulogizes Alhaji Grusah as a ‘true legend’ of Ghana football

Veteran football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has hailed veteran football administrator, Alhaji Grusah for his immense contributions towards Ghana football.

Prior to the 26th ordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association, a section of football administrators raised red flag in an attempt to boycott the event.



But the bankroller of the Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah admonished members to attend the Congress.



Addressing Congress members, GFA Capo described Alhaji Grusah as ‘a man of great character and a true legend of Ghana Football.'



“Football cut across all religions, all political parts and there is always one football family, not two we must always have one.” Kurt Okraku said.

“We will agree on issues but let’s think of Ghana Football first, let’s learn to go through our respected way of communication."



“Congress is the place we can agree to disagree."



“I want to say Kudos to Alhaji Grusah, because I heard his interview counting every member of congress to be here today, let’s clap for him.”

