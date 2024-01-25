Kurt Okraku's 'bodyguard' allegedly behind attack on Chris Hughton in Black Stars hotel

In the aftermath of Ghana’s defeat to Cape Verde at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, it emerged that a supporter of the Black Stars allegedly attempted to assault then-Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The report indicates that the fan was allegedly arrested by the Ivorian police for attempting to assault Chris Hughton at the team’s hotel in the aftermath of the 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2023.



As part of the review of Ghana’s disastrous outing in yet another international competition, two respected journalists who were in Ivory Coast for the tournament have provided further clarification on the matter.



Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network reports albeit allegedly that the said men who attempted to attack Chris Hughton are members of the security team of Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association.



Obama as he is known stated on Peace FM that but for the quick intervention of some persons present, the man would have punched Chris Hughton.



“Kurt Okraku’s security who is like a brother to me is the one who did it. My biggest worry is that journalists were prevented from entering the Black Stars hotel. Ghana and Nigeria were in the same hotel but Nigeria opened their doors to us and allowed us to interact and interview them.

“Our players were hoarded like bars of soap during coup time. It was that night that we heard that two members of Kurt Okraku’s security team were at the hotel’s lobby, hoping to attack Chris Hughton. But for the timely intervention of some person, he would have punched Kurt Okraku. They were arrested and handcuffed,” he said.



A day before Saddick Adams’ appearance on Peace FM on Thursday, 25 January 2024, Collin Atta Poku identified the two men who were behind the attack.



He alleged that one of the persons was called Faisal who is the personal bodyguard of Kurt Okraku and Fatawu Mohammed an aide to Kurt Okraku and owner of Avenor Stars which is a football club in Accra.



Atta Poku claims that those men are always spotted with Kurt Okraku and consistent members of his team.





