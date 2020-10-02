Kwadwo Asamoah on the verge of shock move to Reading FC

Asamoah has been declared surplus to requirements by Inter Milan

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and his agents are in last minute talks to join English Championship side Reading, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The Italian giants are also keen on allowing the talented player leave and they are also seriously engaged in the process of faciliting the move for Asamoah.



The 31-year-old has been declared surplus to requirements by Inter Milan and with his contract running out in the summer they are reluctant for him to leave on free transfer.



Agents close to the player have told Ghanasoccernet.com that they have had enquiries from an English Championship side and it has now emerged that it is Reading.



Asamoah's contract runs in June 2021 and Inter Milan have now accelerated talks for a mutual termination before the deal for Reading can be completed.



The Ghana international is on a weekly salary of £52,500 which Reading can afford but they are keen on a thorough medical check because of the player's history of knee problems.



The issue of Asamoah's work permit to play in England would also contribute to a deal being reached before the midfielder can be signed by Reading.

Talks between the three parties will continue for the next 24 hours before a decision would be made on the possible move.



This comes just 24 hours after the Inter Milan midfielder was offered to Serie A side AS Roma.



The Ghanaian international is set to exit the club after falling down the pecking order following the arrival of Ashley Young from Manchester United in January.



Asamoah is not considered as part of Antonio Conte's plan and he is keen on leaving the club before the transfer window shuts in the coming days.



The former Juventus wing-back was offered to Roma who are also considering him as an alternative on the left to Fonseca.



The 31-year-old Ghanaian wing-back, is contracted to Inter Milan until the end of the season.

He has been excluded from the registered squad list of 25 players submitted by the club to Lega Serie A for this season.



The former Juventus player was recently inquired about by Olympique Marseille, Fenerbahçe and Crotone but his €3 million annual salary has been the stumbling block.



However, Antonio Conte's side want the player to free himself from his contract with Inter Milan before making any move.



Asamoah joined Inter on a free transfer from Juventus as a free-agent in 2018 and although he featured a lot in his first two seasons, his playing time reduced significantly due to injury last season, with him having made just 11 appearances, in which he has provided one assist.