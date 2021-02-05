Kwadwo Asamoah starts training with new club Cagliari

Kwadwo Asamoah, Cagliari

Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has started training with Cagliari barely 24 hours after joining the Serie A club.

Asamoah attended his first training on Thursday, a day after signing short term deal. He shared a photo of him participating in the training session on his Instagram page.



He captioned the photo: "Keep pushing with the team, preparing the next challenge."



The 32-year-old signed a deal with the club till the end of the current season. He had been without a club since he terminated his contract with Inter Milan in the summer of 2020.

Cagliari is Asamoah's fourth club, having spent most of his career in Italy. He previously featured for Udinese, Juventus and Inter Milan.



Asamoah could make his debut for the Gli Isolani when they travel to Lazio on Sunday.