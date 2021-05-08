Kwame Kizito making progress to return from injury

Sat, 8 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito is close to making a full return to fitness at Swedish side Falkenbergs FF.
Kizito suffered a serious knee injury during a game against his former club Hacken BK in July 2020.
The 24-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up the career-threatening injury.
The lanky striker is making steady progress to return to the pitch.
He has started working with the club’s physios in a bid to return stronger.
The former Accra Hearts of Oak striker joined Falkenberg during the 2020 winter transfer market.
