Kwame Kizito making progress to return from injury

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwame Kizito is close to making a full return to fitness at Swedish side Falkenbergs FF.

Kizito suffered a serious knee injury during a game against his former club Hacken BK in July 2020.



The 24-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up the career-threatening injury.



The lanky striker is making steady progress to return to the pitch.

He has started working with the club’s physios in a bid to return stronger.



The former Accra Hearts of Oak striker joined Falkenberg during the 2020 winter transfer market.