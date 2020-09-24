Kwarasey regrets choosing Ghana over Norway - Odartey Lamptey reveals

Adam Larsen Kwarasey

Former Ghana player Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed that goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey feels sad for representing the Black Stars at international level over his country of birth Norway.

Odartey Lamptey who is close to the family of the Valerenger goalie insists Kwarasey has bitter feelings for the country following his difficult spell with the senior national team.



The 32-year-old made 24 appearances for the Black Stars including a game at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



“I know where Kwarasey came from and all that. If Kwarasey decides to open his mouth and tell you what he went through. He regrets playing for Ghana," Lamptey told Ahomka FM.



In the last few days, there has been massive debate in the media landscape over why players of Ghanaian descent are reluctant to play for the Black Stars.



Tariq Lamptey, whose amazing displays in the English Premier League is gaining attention in Ghana, is one of the players Ghana coach C.K Akonnor is trying to lure to the Black Stars.

But his efforts has proven futile, and Odartey believes the lads will enjoy better benefits playing for the European countries than Ghana, having seen what has happened to their predecessors.



“These children monitor social media a lot so you can’t tell me he’ll let go the benefit he will enjoy from England and play for Ghana. I wish it will happen but I’m telling you point blank it will be very difficult for a player nurtured outside to play for Ghana," he said.



“It will never happen because they look at the benefit and consider what they’ll go through in Ghana and no one will choose what we go through. I may be wrong but there is no way we can convince these guys”.



Ghana's pursuit of Anderlecht teen sensation Jeremy Doku also hit the rocks after the 18-year old chose Belgium over the Black Stars.



“I went to Belgium and I met Doku and his parents and we had interactions. You could feel his parents didn’t want him to play for Ghana. If you look at the difficulties some players who switched nationality to Ghana …” he told Ahomka FM.