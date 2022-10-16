Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scores to help Holstein Kiel to beat Heidenheim 3-1

Ghana striker, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Ghana international, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt was in action for his Holstein Kiel outfit on Sunday and helped the team bag three maximum points in the German Bundesliga 2.

The forward started today’s game as the lead striker when his team hosted the matchday 12 opponent.



On the matchday, the visiting team, FC Heidenheim took the lead in the 31st minute through a strike from Denis Thomalla.



Despite being pegged behind, Holstein Kiel showed a lot of character and continued to fight to come from behind to turn things around.



In the 45th minute, Steven Skrzybski found the back of the net of the away team to pull parity for Holstein Kiel.

Six minutes after recess, the attacker was presented with another good chance and made no mistake as he scored.



Now in the lead, the hosts controlled the tempo of the game and sealed a 3-1 comeback win when Ghana’s Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored his first league goal of the ongoing German Bundesliga 2 season.



The forward now has one goal and one assist after making nine appearances this season.