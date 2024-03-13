LA Galaxy players are hungry for success – Joseph Paintsil

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil believes his new teammates at Los Angeles Galaxy FC are hungry for success and could blow many teams away if they keep doing what they are doing.

In the 2024 Major League Soccer season, Paintsil has featured in all three games so far. They have won one, drawn one and lost one.



The former Genk talisman has now scored a goal and provided an assist in his first three games for LA Galaxy.



He also won a penalty on his debut against Inter Miami which Riqui Puiq missed.

Speaking to the LA Galaxy website after the San Jose win, Joseph Paintsil was convinced he saw signs of good things to come.



“The players are really hungry for success,” Paintsil said. “We did everything together and if we keep playing like this, we are really going to kill a lot of clubs, a lot of clubs. Trust me.”



Joseph Paintsil could be named in the Ghana squad for this month’s friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in Morocco.