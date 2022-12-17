LIVE UPDATES: Croatia vs Morocco (2022 World Cup third-place fixture)

Morocco's Hakimi in a tussle with Luka Modric

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place fixture between Morocco and Croatia.

The two countries will face off for the second time in the competition after their goalless stalemate during the group stages.



Morocco won the group after the draw with Croatia, defeating Canada and Belgium, while Croatia finished second with a win over Canada and a draw against Belgium.



The Atlas Lions have had an incredible campaign, defeating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stage but falling to France in the semi-finals.



Morocco, after becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals, could become the first African country to stand on the World Cup podium if they defeat Croatia at the Khalifa International Stadium.



Meanwhile, Croatia's dream of reaching the final for the second time in a row was dashed by Argentina. The Croats defeated Japan and Brazil before falling to Argentina with a 3-0 score.

After finishing second in the previous edition in 2018, the Europeans have a chance to win another medal at the World Cup.



Line ups



Croatia



Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric, Orsic; Livaja.



Morocco

Bounou; Hakimi, Dari, El Yamiq, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, El Khannouss; Ziyech, Sabiri, Boufal; En-Nesyri.



