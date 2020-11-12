LIVE UPDATES: Ghana versus Sudan (2021 AFCON Qualifiers)

Black Stars won their two opening games of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana are in action today against Sudan in the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars are hoping to maintain their 100% start to the campaign with a victory over the Sudanese.



Ghana won the first two matches against South Africa and Sao Tome earlier this year.



The Black Stars are without some key players including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus and Mubarak Wakaso.



Sudan on the other hand, go into the game without some of their European-based players as only two of them could make the trip to Ghana.



Ghana has faced Sudan 11 times, winning eight, drawing 1 and losing two. The overall aggregate score is in favour of the Black Stars who have scored 20 goals and conceded just four against the Falcons of Jediane.



Ghana has won five of the last six meetings against Sudan by a margin of at least two goals and the outcome of this match is likely to follow the same trajectory.

Akonnor has meanwhile handed start to Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey.



Ghana’s starting team also has John Boye, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew.



Follow the live text commentary here



