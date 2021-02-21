LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Ghana Premier League)

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday 15 fixtures.

Six games will be played across board but our comprehensive text commentary will focus on the game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ebusua Dwarfs while we update you on the other games intermittently.



The Phobians return to action today at the Accra Sports Stadium against the Cape Coast-based club after resting on matchday 14 due to the postponement of their game with rivals Asante Kotoko.



The game was postponed to make way for Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup game with Algerian giants ES Setif.



Dwarfs are yet to lose a game against an Accra-based team in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and will aim to protect that record by getting a good result today.



The Phobains will also want to continue their good home record against Ebusua Dwarfs and will be hoping to get a win today.

Coach Samuel Nii Noi will lead the team today as the interim boss following the exit of head coach Kosta Papic and assistant Asare Bediako.



Follow the Live Updates below:



