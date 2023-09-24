LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Nsoatreman (Ghana Premier League)

Accra Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak host Nsoatreman FC in matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak had a disappointing start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, suffering a surprising 1-0 defeat against Real Tamale United (RTU). The 2020/2021 champions are eager to return to their winning ways.



Hearts of Oak face a daunting task of bouncing back from a disastrous 2022/2023 season, where they finished a disappointing 12th in the league.



The Ghanaian giants are determined to clinch the title this season, aiming to make amends for their underwhelming performance last year.



On the flip side, Nsoatreman FC enters this clash on a high note, having secured an impressive 2-0 victory against Bechem United in their previous match.



The Nsoatre-based club showcased their prowess at the Nana Koramansah Park, underlining their potential in the league.



Nsoatreman FC will heavily rely on coach Maxwell Konadu, who boasts a strong track record against Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak have often found it challenging to secure victories against teams led by Maxwell Konadu.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below











JNA/KPE