LIVE UPDATES: Morocco vs Portugal (2022 World Cup quarter-final)

The Atlas Lions of Morocco and Selecaos of Portugal clash on Saturday, December 10, in the third quarter-final game in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Carrying the torch for Africa after becoming just the fourth team from the continent, and first Arab nation, to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup, Morocco now face Portugal in a bid to claim a semi-final spot.



Walid Regragui, the first African manager to reach the World Cup quarter-finals after outmaneuvering esteemed Spanish coach Luis Enrique, is unlikely to be fearful, considering his side have let in just one goal this tournament.



FIFA recently stated that ‘’Moroccan football is starting to reap rewards of the Federation’s good work’’ and it appears the sky’s the limit for the Atlas Lions, who’ll now take aim at becoming the continent’s first-ever World Cup semi-finalists.



The history makers will face a side in ominous form, however, with Portugal’s whopping 6-1 last-16 victory over Switzerland only the second time they’ve scored 6+ goals at a major tournament!

A huge sub-plot to the victory was manager Fernando Santos opting to drop Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench, a decision fully vindicated by his replacement 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos netting a hat-trick on his first World Cup start!



