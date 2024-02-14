LIVESTREAMING: Save Ghana Football demonstration hits GFA, Sports Ministry, NSA

Save Ghana Football demonstration is underway

The Save Ghana Football demonstration is underway at the Obra Spot in Accra with hundreds of Ghanaian football enthusiasts massing up to express their unhappiness over the management of football in the country.

Some big names in the sporting, entertainment and political industries have joined the march which will end at the secretariat of the Ghanaian Football Association.



The protest seeks to demand immediate solutions to the problems crippling Ghana football which resulted in the country's unceremonial exit from the 2023 AFCON.



Ghana's group stage exit raised concerns about the decline of football in the country as some sports journalists expressed their displeasure about how football administration and management are done in Ghana.



They argue that Ghana’s horrific showing at the AFCON is due to the bad management of football in the country and that the time has come for the FA and government to be held accountable.



The conveners include Countryman Songo, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Veronica Commey, and Saddick Adams, among others.













EK