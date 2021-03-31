Laryea Kingston’s son Jacob Kingston scores for Great Olympics in friendly match

Jacob Kingston, the son of former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston was on the scoresheet for Great Olympics in their 3-0 win over Pinnacle Ciroma FC at the La McDan Town Park.

Jacob Kingston who plays as a striker was introduced in the second half and did not take long to register his name on the scoresheet for the Accra Landlords who were 2-0 up in the game played on Friday.



The young striker picked up a glorious through pass and did no mistake in placing the ball into the net to extend Great Olympics lead in the game.



Laryea Kingston’s son who wears the number 31 jersey for Great Olympics is set to become one of the striking weapons for the Accra Landlords in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The chap who has been tipped to follow the steps of Laryea has similarities of his father as he likes to operate from the flanks during attack and has a thing for set pieces as well just like his father.

Jacob Kingston joined Great Olympics with Rodney Appiah who also happens to be the son of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.



The two players moved to their new club from KingStep FC a club owned by their fathers.



Jacob Kingston had an exclusive chat with Ghanaweb which would be premiered tomorrow on April 1, 2021, but in the meantime, watch excerpts of his goal for Great Olympics.



Watch video below