Late Bigality wins 'foreign sports presenter of the year' at Foklex Media Awards

The late Bigality has been adjudged as the best foreign show Presenter of the Year

Late Hot 93.9FM’s ace sports Journalist, Justice Opoku-Agyemang affectionately called Bigality has been adjudged as the best foreign show Presenter of the Year (Greater Accra Region) at the 2021 Foklex Media Awards held at the National Theatre in Accra on Saturday, April 24.

The late Bigality saw off stiff competition from Eric Asiedu Boadi of Asempa FM, Chaskele (Zylofon FM), Alan Green(Happy FM) Ansah Apagya( Angel FM), George Addo Jnr(Joy FM), Sammy Yeboah(Vision 1 FM) to win one of the biggest awards on the Night.



The 'Foreign Sports Presenter Of the Year' award was received on his behalf by his only Child, 5-Year-Old Gary Opoku-Agyemang. "On behalf of my father, I say thank you to you all". Gary said.



The 10th edition of the Foklex Media awards gala saw other media personalities honoured for excelling in their respective broadcasting fields.

Bigality died at the age of 35 on Thursday, 25th March 2021 after a short illness. Until his demise, he was the Sports Show host of ‘Hot Focal Sports’ which airs on weekdays from 6 am- 10 am on Hot 93.9FM.



The ‘Hot Focal Sports’ Show is now being hosted by well-versed sports journalist, Isaac Ossae Emmanuel -who is better known as Stonchist D’Blakk Soulja