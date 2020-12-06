Lawrence Ofori nets match-winner for Arouca in Portuguese second-tier

Ghana international Lawrence Ofori

On-loan Ghanaian player, Lawrence Ofori climbed off the bench to score the match-winner for Portuguese football club Arouca in their 2-1 win at UD Oliveirense on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The 22-year-old replaced Pedro Manuel Moreira in the 72nd minute and four minutes later he found the back of the net to give his side the maximum three points at the Estádio Municipal Arouca.



It was his first goal for the club since joining them from Portuguese top-flight side Famalicão on a season-long loan.

Lawrence Ofori has previously played for Leixões, Feirense and Famalicão of Portugal.