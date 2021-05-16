League leaders Asante Kotoko drop points in draw 1-1 against Liberty Prof.

Liberty scored the first goal

Ghana Premier League leaders, Asante Kotoko had to fight to earn a point on Sunday afternoon when the team locked horns with Liberty Professionals.

The Porcupine Warriors have been in outstanding form in the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



As a result, they have leapfrogged Great Olympics and Karela United to go top of the Ghana Premier League.



Up against Liberty Professionals today, Asante Kotoko trailed at halftime courtesy of an equalizer from Evans Owusu in the 36th minute.



Made to chase the game in the second half, the Reds finally had the breakthrough in the last 10 minutes with in-form defender Abdul Ismail Ganiu finding the back of the net.

Today’s result means Asante Kotoko now has 45 points and remains top of the Ghana Premier League table at the end of matchday 25.



Watch the highlights below



