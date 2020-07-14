Sports News

Learn from Stephen Appiah - Dan Quaye advises Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye, believes there are a lot of lessons to be learnt by current Black Stars captain Andre Ayew from former skipper Stephen Appiah.

Appiah is often seen as a role model whenever the topic of the Black Stars captaincy pops up.



It was during his time as captain that Ghana booked a first-ever FIFA World Cup ticket in 2006. Appiah wore the armband until late 2010, when his position in the team was no longer guaranteed due to injuries affecting his form and general fitness levels.



The former Juventus midfielder’s tenure is often referred to as the best years; with the national team often bedeviled with captaincy wrangles.



Issues of captaincy have oftentimes cost Ghana at major competitions, with connoisseurs mostly referring to the 1992 AFCON final experience.

After the Black Stars’ dismal AFCON 2019 showing in Egypt, many have blamed the captaincy brouhaha that ensued between Asamoah Gyan and then head coach Kwesi Appiah before the tournament.



Dan Quaye says for Andre Ayew to flourish as skipper of the national side, he needs to tap into the leadership examples of Stephen Appiah.



Dan Quaye, a former right back was part of Ghana’s 2006 World Cup squad. He also won several laurels at club level with Hearts of Oak, including the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

