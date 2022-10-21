Leave the Black Stars technical team to do their work - Akufo-Addo tells GFA

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghana Football Association to allow the Black Stars technical team to do their work at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The President said this while speaking to a delegation of the GFA led by Kurt Okraku at the office of the Presidency.



The delegation also gave the President the new Black Stars jerseys with his name printed on the back.



"I was impressed with the technical team, the way they handled the qualification and that is the reason why I recommended for their permanent stay and you did that. I think it is the best possible basis on which to go,” he said

“But having chosen the technical team, I will implore you (Kurt Okraku) to leave them to choose the players for the World Cup. I think that the people who run football clubs know what is required of a good coach, it takes responsibility and if he doesn’t, you know what to do.”



“But what is always a problem is Ministers, President, and others influencing players on coaches, we don’t want it that way because we have confidence in the people you have chosen. I think we’ve got a very good technical team of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Didi Dramani”.



“We’ve got a very good set of people to guide our players so we should leave them to work because they are the best combination for us and the rest of us will do our best to support them,” he added.