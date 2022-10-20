0
Menu
Sports

Leave your wives and girlfriends at home and focus - Afriyie Ankrah tells Black Stars players ahead of WC

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah With Mic .jpeg Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has advised Black Stars players not to travel with their wives and girlfriends for Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Afriyie Ankrah argues that the players leaving their wives and girlfriends (WAGs) behind is the only way they could keep their focus on the tournament.

Speaking with GNA, he advised the players to show dedication and keep their heads to delivery in the short competition.

"The team must be focused and dedicated for the World Cup period. This is a tournament for just a few weeks. The players should leave their wives and girlfriends for those few weeks and focus on bringing glory to Ghana and themselves," Afriyie Ankrah told GNA.

"It is a privilege to don the national colours. The players should not think they are doing us a favour by representing Ghana."

The players are allowed to send their WAGs to the tournament. However, according to The Mirror, the WAGs have been given advice on dressing modestly.

"The traditional long garment worn by women in Arab countries that covers everything except the head, hands and feet," the mirror stated in their report.

Ghana is paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

EE/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Related Articles: