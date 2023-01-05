Leeds United lead race to sign left back Gideon Mensah

Defender, Gideon Mensah

English Premier League side Leeds United have been heavily linked with 2022 FIFA World Cup star Gideon Mensah.

Manager Jesse Marsch, who worked with the Ghana international during his time at the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, wants to bring him to Elland Road.



Mensah is currently in the books of Auxerre who will be willing to listen to offers from around 12 million euros.



The 24-year-old has had spells with Austrian sides RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz, Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem and Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal.

Last year, he played on loan at French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.



Also, Wolverhampton Wanderers are seeking to sign Mensah as a backup for Spanish defender Hugo Bueno.