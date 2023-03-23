Legendary Kofi Pare send message to Black Stars players ahead of Angola game

Ghanaian football legend, Rev. Kofi Para

Ghanaian football legend, Rev. Kofi Para has wished the Black Stars well as they take on Angola in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The Black Stars will on Thursday, March 23, take on the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium for the first leg of the doubleheader at 4pm.



Ghana and Angola are joint top in Group E with four points each after two games in the qualifiers and the winner of this tie in Kumasi will claim the top spot before the return leg on Monday, March 27.



With many anticipating a sweet victory for the Black Stars as a welcome gift to new coach Chris Hughton, Rev. Kofi Pare has also pledged his support.

"Best of luck @GhanaBlackstars," Rev. Kofi Pare posted on his Twitter page with a picture of himself wearing the former Black Stars player's shirt.



