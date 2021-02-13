0
Menu
Sports

Legon Cities announce signing of forward Richmond Antwi

Striker Richmond Antwi.jpeg Striker Richmond Antwi

Sat, 13 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities have announced the signing of striker Richmond Antwi in the ongoing transfer window.

Richmond Antwi joins the Royals on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old forward had been unattached before joining the Royals as he did not extend his stay at Sudanese side Al-Merrikh SC.

He was the top scorer of the Sudanese Premier League in 2018/2019 where he netted 19 goals for Al Khartoum Al Watani.

Antwi joined Al-Merrikh halfway in the 2019/2020 season scoring 7 goals in 13 matches to helped them clinch the Sudan Premiership title.

Legon Cities sit 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points after matchday 13.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer
Related Articles: