Legon Cities announce signing of forward Richmond Antwi

Sat, 13 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Legon Cities have announced the signing of striker Richmond Antwi in the ongoing transfer window.
Richmond Antwi joins the Royals on a three-year contract.
The 20-year-old forward had been unattached before joining the Royals as he did not extend his stay at Sudanese side Al-Merrikh SC.
He was the top scorer of the Sudanese Premier League in 2018/2019 where he netted 19 goals for Al Khartoum Al Watani.
Antwi joined Al-Merrikh halfway in the 2019/2020 season scoring 7 goals in 13 matches to helped them clinch the Sudan Premiership title.
Legon Cities sit 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points after matchday 13.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- 2020/21 GPL: Karela United coach Evans Adotey named coach of the month for January
- I don't mind working with Yaw Preko - Great Olympics coach Annor Walker
- King Faisal's value is $2M - Alhaji Grusah
- Fatau Dauda pleased with officiating in the ongoing Ghana Premier League
- Hearts has quality players but it's left with team work- Lee Addy
- Read all related articles