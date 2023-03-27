Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu rallies players to focus on next match after draw against Olympics

Coach Maxwell Konadu

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu was disappointed on Sunday afternoon after his team drew 1-1 with Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

According to the experienced tactician, it is unfortunate that his Royals could not take home all three points.



In a post-match interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu charged his players to move on quickly from the Great Olympics game and focus on the next encounter against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



“We needed the three points today but it didn’t happen. We will put this behind us and look forward to the next game,” Cooch Maxwell Konadu shared.

Courtesy of the draw today, Legon Cities FC are now 15th on the Ghana Premier League standings, just one place above the relegation zone.



For Great Olympics, the team is 14th on the league log and just three points away from the red zone.