Legon Cities donate football equipment to Division 2 clubs

The donation were made up of football equipment

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have donated sets of football jerseys and other equipment to two Division 2 clubs in the Oti Region.

The Royals embarked on this benevolent and commendable initiative as way of rendering support to clubs found in the locality of its owner. Richard Kings Akakpo who owns Legon Cities hails from the Oti Region and is a proud member of the council of state representing the region.



As a way of giving back to his people, he used his club to offer support to two Division One club’s namely Desert Warriors and Oti Warriors.

The Legon Cities delegation who supervised this exercise donated sets of jerseys, footballs and other equipment to support in the activities of the clubs.



