Leicester City release Daniel Amartey after 8 years

Daniel Amartey

English Championship side Leicester City have confirmed Ghanaian international, Daniel Amartey and six other players will depart the club at the end of their contracts in June.

The players are Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete.



The announcement comes following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season in May.



Amartey joined Leicester in 2016 from FC Copenhagen in Denmark for a fee around the region of up to £6 million, where he went on to make over 100 appearances and scored two goals in his eight years stay at the King Power Stadium.



During his stint with the Foxes, he won the Premier League title in his debut season and went on to grab the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.

With a few days left on his current contract, the former Inter Allies man has already advanced talks with Turkish giants Besiktas on a possible transfer in the summer.



He has also attracted interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan but it appears the Turkish club could move ahead of them to snap up the center-back.



LSN/DO