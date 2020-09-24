Lesotho club Lifofane FC appoint Ghanaian coach Michael Amoh Platt

Coach Michael Amoh Platt

Lesotho club Lifofane FC have appointed Ghanaian coach Michael Amoh Platt to lead the club for the 2020/2021 season.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the coach is joining from the Future Soccer Academy based in Accra, Ghana.



Platt was the technical director and CEO of Future Soccer Academy.



He holds a license A from the Confederation of African Football.



This comes after former coach Thomas Tshabalala withdraw in the last minute last week to renew his contract with the club.

Platt believes in discipline as the core ingredient of the sport. He believes that there is no substitute to discipline.



Lifofane finished at 6th position in the Lesotho Premier League last season.



They aim to improve on that in the upcoming campaign.