Let's see where he will take us - Asamoah Gyan 'begs' for time for Otto Addo

Coach Otto Addo

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaians to be patient with Otto Addo and give him time to turn around the fortunes of the team.

In an interview on Asempa FM on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Asamoah Gyan called for more time for the coach as the team undergoes rebuilding.



"Otto Addo has returned. It's a different atmosphere and different players. Although he has worked with some of the players, I think it's still a process. He also came with a new staff so it's a different era," said Asamoah Gyan on Asempa FM.



He added that, just like Otto Addo’s first stint, Ghanaians should throw their weight behind the coach.



"Let's see what he also has for us. We will support him through his rebuilding to see where he can take us. Ghanaians will be the ones to judge what he has done so I think we should give him time to rebuild his team,” Gyan said.

Otto Addo, who has been appointed as head coach of the Black Stars for the second time, led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in his first stint.



His second stint with the Black Stars started on a disappointing note as his team failed to win any of the two matches played in the March 2024 international break. The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Nigeria and drew 2-all with Uganda.



Gyan and Otto Addo played for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



