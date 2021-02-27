Liberty Professionals barred from using Carl Reindorf Park as home venue

Dansoman Carl Reindorf, home for Liberty Professionals

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revoked the license that gives Liberty Professionals the go-ahead to use the Dansoman Carl Reindorf as their home venue.

Prior to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, the board handed Liberty a temporal approval while charging the club to meet certain requirements.



Following a mid-season check where it has been uncovered that those requirements have not been met, the Club Licensing Board has decided to revoke the match venue license of the club.



“…Liberty Professional FC is the first club to have its Match Venue License revoked as the Club Licensing Department began the spot–check inspection on Wednesday, February 24, 2021,” a communique on the website of the GFA has said.



“It continued, “Meanwhile, the Club Licensing Department shall complete the spot–check inspection of match venues on Monday, March 8, 2021, of which further decisions on the STATUS of LICENCES shall be taken.”



Venues to be inspected are as follows;

- DREAMS FC – THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU



- TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS – NANA OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN



- KING FAISAL FC – NANA OHENE AMEYAW, TECHIMAN



- BECHEM UNITED – BECHEM PARK, BECHEM



- BEREKUM CHELSEA – GOLDEN CITY PARK, BEREKUM