Lille scouts watch Joseph Paintsil shine for Genk against RWD Molenbeek

Scouts from French Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille were at the Edmond Machtens Stadium on Saturday for Genk in the match against RWD Molenbeek on matchday 2 of the Belgium Pro League.

This information was reported by Belgium transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri after Genk secured a 4-0 victory away from home.



According to Tavolieri, Lille is considering the option of signing Joseph Paintsil, along with Colombian right-back Daniel Muñoz.



In the game, the 25-year-old Black Stars forward provided two assists as his side claimed a decisive win, marking their first victory of the season in the Belgium top flight.



He assisted Gambia forward Alieu Fadera in opening the scoring after 30 minutes into the game.

Bryan Heynen added the second goal seven minutes later, and then Daniel Muñoz scored the third in the 44th minute for Genk to go into the break with a 3-0 advantage.



Joseph Paintsil later assisted the fourth goal in the 70th minute to seal the game.



Clubs from the Premier League and others are also said to be monitoring him after his outstanding performance of 17 goals and 11 assists last season.