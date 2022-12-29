4
Menu
Sports

Liverpool ready to trigger Inaki Williams release clause?

Inaki Williams 220522 Inaction G 1050 Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Premier League side, Liverpool are ready to pay Inaki Williams' €55 million release clause according to reports.

The Black Stars striker has been on the radar of several clubs following his exploits with La Liga side, Athletic Bilbao.

Williams, having completed his nationality switch was named in Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

He featured in all three games but failed to find the back of the net.

However, the Reds are prepared to pay the release clause of the striker.

Williams has so far scored 6 goals in all competitions in 16 appearances for the side in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde's side are also interested in signing César Azpilicueta, Álvaro Odriozola, Mikel Oyarzabal, Aymeric Laporte, and Jon Karrikaburu in the January transfer window.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: