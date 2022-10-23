Ludogorets forward Bernard Tekpetey named Player of the Month for September

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana forward, Bernard Tekpetey has been adjudged Player of the Month for September following his impressive displays for Ludogorets Razgrad Bulgaria First Professional Football League.

Tekpetey is tearing it up in Bulgaria so far this season, having scored eight goals and provided five assists in 23 matches across all competitions so far.



He played a key role as Ludogorets defeated AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League and remained undefeated in the month of September.



The 25-year-old's outstanding performances has seen him being included in Ghana's provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, footballghana.com understands.



Tekpetey was omitted from the 29-man squad named by Otto Addo for the pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He played a key role in helping his side seal qualification to the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League and has been consistent for Ludogorets this term.



Black Stars will take on Switzerland in another preparatory game on November 17, seven days before their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal.



Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H of the global showpiece which takes place between November 21 and December 18, 2022.