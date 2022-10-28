0
Luis Enrique includes Nico Williams in Spain's World Cup provisional squad

Nico Williams 1 Nico Williams

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spain's coach, has already drafted a pre-list of 55 players for the Qatar World Cup, which begins in less than a month.

FIFA asks for this list of players prior to knowing the final call's maximum of 26 players. Nico Williams of Athletic Club, who made his debut in the last call up of the selection, is included in this provisional squad.

The name of the San Mames club's attacker is one of those given by Diario AS as the biggest surprises in this list.

Luis Enrique will make his final choice of between 23 and 26 players on November 11.

In his debut for La Roja, the Athletic forward left a positive impression on the field. In fact, against Portugal, the talented player assisted Alvaro Morata in the game-winning goal, which helped the national team reach the Nations League Final Four.

Nico Williams has played eleven games, scored three goals, and assisted three in La Liga this season.

