MTN FA Cup: Kotoko and Hearts reach Round of 32

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have advanced to next stage of the MTN FA Cup after winning their respective Round of 64 games on Wednesday.

Kotoko overcame second-tier side Berkwai Youth Football Academy courtesy of a strong second-half performance.



After a frustrating first 45 minutes, Kotoko were awarded a penalty five minutes after the break.



Brazilian Fabio Gama converted expertly to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead before Emmanuel Keyekeh doubled the lead in the 60th minute.



Kotoko held on to advance to confirm their place in the next stage of the competition.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak thrashed city rivals Liberty Professionals 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Liberty, who are struggling this season, were second best on the day, with the Phobians dominating the encounter.



They registered the first goal after 18 minutes through striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who the club blocked from travelling with the Ghana U-23 team for the friendly games against Japan and South Korea.



Kwadwo Obeng Jr scored for the second straight game as he made it two-nil three minutes before half-time.



In the 48th minute, Afriyie scored his second of the game to seal the win.



The two teams will know their opponents when the draw is conducted this month.