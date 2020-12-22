Majeed Warris receives support from Strasbourg coach Thierry Laurey after criticism

Striker, Majeed Waris

Striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, had the backing of his Racing Strasbourg head coach Thierry Laurey at the end of the game against Angers where he came under a lot of criticisms.

In the French Ligue 1 match played at the Stade Raymond Kopa on December 16, the Ghanaian forward was handed a starting role to help his team fight for a win.



At the end of an encounter where Majeed Waris earned a decent rating for his displays, some Racing Strasbourg supporters felt he could have done better and hence had some harsh words for him.

Speaking in a post-match interview, coach for the side Thierry Laurey defender the striker who had to be played out of position.



During the match against Angers where Strasbourg emerged winners eventually, Majeed Waris last 66 minutes before his place was taken by Ludovic Ajorque.