Make it peaceful - GFA told on captaincy transition from Andre Ayew to Thomas Partey

Spokesperson of the Normalization Committee, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has urged the Ghana Football Association to ensure a peaceful transition of the Black Stars captaincy between Andre Dede Ayew and Thomas Partey.

According to the veteran sports journalist who claimed to have seen the plot to sabotage Andre Dede Ayew in the Black Stars under Chris Hughton, Ghana has suffered from the robust style of changing captains since 1992, and it is about time we put a stop to it.



Andre Dede Ayew is the current Black Stars captain, and he may be succeeded by his deputy, Thomas Partey, who has often taken charge in the absence of the Nottingham Forest forward.



"My advice is that we should be careful about this and learn our lessons on how to find a way and make the captaincy transition a peaceful one. Dede will obviously not be the captain forever.



"But if this is his time, we should allow him to reign and do a proper transition when it is time for him to go and for another to take over," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah also praised Andre Ayew for his contributions towards Ghana football which includes leading the Black Satellites to win the U-20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.



"He has done his bit for Ghana. Leading the U-20 to win the World Cup as the only African country is still a huge achievement. Our captaincy transition should not always bring chaos because it could be handled better than we have done in the past."



