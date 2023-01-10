Malaga sign Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah from Almeria 

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Arvin Appiah, a 21-year-old Ghanaian attacker, has joined Malaga on a six-month loan deal from UD Almería.
This move comes after Appiah was previously loaned to CD Tenerife in the summer.
Appiah, who was born in the Netherlands and raised in England, is eligible to play for both England and Ghana at the international level, having previously featured for England’s youth national teams.
In an official statement, Malaga said: “The young winger arrives at the Blue and Whites on loan from UD Almería. The player, who will soon join Pepe Mel’s discipline, signs a contract until the end of the season.”
