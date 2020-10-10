Mali didn't play any extraordinary football - CK Akonnor after losing 3-0

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has reacted to his debut 3-0 defeat to the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly game at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex in Turkey on Friday evening.

A third-minute goal from captain, Hamari Toure, and a goal each from El Bilal Toure and Amadou Haidara in the second half was enough for the Malians to beat the Black Stars.



Akonnor’s first game defeat as head of the Black Stars has gotten him some sort of bad publicity as some fans have started calling for his head for allowing the Malians to dominate and win the game as well.



However, after apologising to Ghanaians on behalf of his team in an interview with Adom TV’s Patrick Osei Agyeman, Charles Akonnor attributed his debut defeat to bad luck and inadequate preparations.



“I won't blame the players for the defeat but the key thing which resulted in our loss to Mali was that the team was not organised.

"The players didn't know themselves because most of them were debutants and even the first time they're playing together.



"We trained for only two days and there was a lack of understanding as well. These are the few things which affected us during the game.



"Mali didn't play anything extraordinary but they were an organized side which handed them the victory," he concluded.