Manchester United legend Andy Cole heaps praises on UK-born Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo and Andy Cole

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has lauded the qualities of Ghanaian Kobbie Mainoo, indicating confidence in the teenager's ability to develop and take world football by storm.

Mainoo,18, was one of the brightest sparks in Erik Ten Hag’s squad in the pre-season games but fell to an unfortunate injury in the opening minutes against Real Madrid.



Cole admitted that he was asking those inside the club in the summer about United’s plans for Mainoo in the upcoming campaign.



“I watched him in pre-season and I wasn’t the only person to think ‘wow.’ The way the kid was playing was absolutely ridiculous and I asked one of the club’s hierarchies about what Kobbie was going to do this season they told me that he wasn’t going to be loaned out as the manager really likes him and I can see why,”



“He has everything in abundance. It was a bit of a sickener to see him get injured against Real Madrid but I believe if he keeps going the way he’s going, then he’ll have a big future at Manchester United.”



Mainoo started his youth career at Cheadle and Gatley Junior Football Club, before joining the Red Devils at the age of nine. Mainoo has represented England at under-17, to under-19, as he is also eligible to represent Ghana.



Kobbie Mainoo was awarded Manchester United’s prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player Award at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Check the tweet below:







LSN/KPE